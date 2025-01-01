$CALL+ GST
2022 Can-Am Commander
XTP 1000
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Can-Am Commander XTP 1000R is built to lead the pack with unmatched versatility, performance, and off-road readiness. Powered by a 100 HP Rotax 976cc V-Twin engine, this sport-utility side-by-side delivers thrilling acceleration and dependable torque—perfect for carving through trails, crawling over rocks, or hauling gear to your favorite backcountry spot.
Purpose-built for riders who demand both capability and control, the XTP edition features FOX 2.5 Podium Piggyback QS3 shocks, arched double A-arm suspension, and a sport-tuned chassis with 15 inches of travel and up to 13.5 inches of ground clearance. With Smart-Lok front differential and selectable drive modes, the Commander XTP adapts instantly to changing terrain for maximum grip and confidence.
With 30” XPS Hammer Force tires mounted on 15” beadlock wheels, this machine is ready to tackle rough terrain while maintaining tire security during aggressive riding. The dual-level cargo box holds up to 600 lb, with a towing capacity of 2,000 lb—making it as practical as it is powerful.
This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 4,500-lb winch, full skid plates, premium half doors, and bold XTP trim and graphics. Inside, you’ll find bolstered seats, a 7.6” digital display, and ample storage for tools, gear, and everything in between.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada. The 2022 Commander XTP 1000R—work hard, play harder, and take the trail less traveled.
