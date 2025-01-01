Menu
The 2022 Can-Am Commander MAX XT-P 1000 is built to deliver power, precision, and versatility for riders who want performance and comfort in every adventure. Powered by a Rotax® 1000cc V-Twin engine producing 100 horsepower, this 4-seater side-by-side combines sport-inspired handling with work-ready capability.

Purpose-built for aggressive riding, the Commander MAX XT-P features FOX 2.5 Podium QS3 shocks, 14 inches of suspension travel, and Tri-Mode Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) for confident control on any terrain. The 120.6-inch wheelbase enhances stability for four passengers while maintaining agility through tight trails and rugged backcountry routes.

With 30-inch XPS Hammer Force tires on 15-inch aluminum beadlock wheels and 13 inches of ground clearance, the XT-P is ready to tackle rocks, ruts, and mud with ease. A 4,500-lb factory-installed winch, heavy-duty bumpers, and full roof come standard, adding protection and practicality.

Inside, you'll find bolstered sport seats, LED lighting, and a versatile cargo bed designed for both recreation and utility. From trail rides to weekend work, the Commander MAX XT-P 1000 delivers unmatched versatility and fun for the whole crew.

Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!

2022 Can-Am Commander

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
2022 Can-Am Commander

MAX XT-P 1000

13151341

2022 Can-Am Commander

MAX XT-P 1000

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

$CALL

+ GST

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

7 Nations Power Sports

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

2022 Can-Am Commander