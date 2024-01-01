$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 CAN AM Other
OUTLANDER 570 BASE $88 B/W
2022 CAN AM Other
OUTLANDER 570 BASE $88 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 CANAM Outlander 570 Base is a versatile and powerful ATV designed to handle a wide range of off-road adventures. Featuring a robust 570cc engine, this vehicle delivers excellent performance with impressive torque and acceleration. Its durable construction and advanced suspension system ensure a smooth and reliable ride across various terrains. With low kilometers, this nearly-new ATV is fully inspected to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 CANAM Outlander 570 Base a seamless process. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, providing a convenient and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're tackling challenging trails or enjoying a leisurely ride, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional results. Don't miss the opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, comfort, and durability with the 2022 CANAM Outlander 570 Base.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259