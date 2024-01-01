Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2022 CANAM Defender HD7 is a robust and reliable side-by-side, perfect for those who need a vehicle capable of handling both tough jobs and off-road adventures. Powered by a strong HD7 engine, this machine delivers impressive torque and power, ensuring it can tackle the most demanding tasks with ease. With under 5 kilometers on the odometer, this nearly-new vehicle is in pristine condition and has been fully inspected to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Its durable build and advanced suspension system provide a smooth and stable ride across various terrains.</p><p>We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 CANAM Defender HD7 easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re working on the farm, exploring rugged trails, or tackling any other tough task, this side-by-side is built to deliver exceptional performance and durability. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, reliability, and advanced features with the 2022 CANAM Defender HD7.</p>

2022 CAN AM Other

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 CAN AM Other

DEFENDER HD7

Watch This Vehicle

2022 CAN AM Other

DEFENDER HD7

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1723137718
  2. 1723137719
  3. 1723137720
  4. 1723137722
  5. 1723137723
  6. 1723137725
  7. 1723137726
  8. 1723137728
  9. 1723137730
  10. 1723137732
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2022 CANAM Defender HD7 is a robust and reliable side-by-side, perfect for those who need a vehicle capable of handling both tough jobs and off-road adventures. Powered by a strong HD7 engine, this machine delivers impressive torque and power, ensuring it can tackle the most demanding tasks with ease. With under 5 kilometers on the odometer, this nearly-new vehicle is in pristine condition and has been fully inspected to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Its durable build and advanced suspension system provide a smooth and stable ride across various terrains.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 CANAM Defender HD7 easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re working on the farm, exploring rugged trails, or tackling any other tough task, this side-by-side is built to deliver exceptional performance and durability. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, reliability, and advanced features with the 2022 CANAM Defender HD7.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2022 CAN AM Can Am Outlander 850 XMR $119 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 CAN AM Can Am Outlander 850 XMR $119 B/W 792 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS $109 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2014 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS $109 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 TGB Blade 1000 $105 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 TGB Blade 1000 $105 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2022 CAN AM Other