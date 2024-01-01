$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 CAN AM Other
DEFENDER HD7
2022 CAN AM Other
DEFENDER HD7
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 CANAM Defender HD7 is a robust and reliable side-by-side, perfect for those who need a vehicle capable of handling both tough jobs and off-road adventures. Powered by a strong HD7 engine, this machine delivers impressive torque and power, ensuring it can tackle the most demanding tasks with ease. With under 5 kilometers on the odometer, this nearly-new vehicle is in pristine condition and has been fully inspected to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Its durable build and advanced suspension system provide a smooth and stable ride across various terrains.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 CANAM Defender HD7 easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re working on the farm, exploring rugged trails, or tackling any other tough task, this side-by-side is built to deliver exceptional performance and durability. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, reliability, and advanced features with the 2022 CANAM Defender HD7.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259