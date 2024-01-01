$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Can-Am Outlander
570 BASE $100 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 CANAM Outlander 570 Base Model is a reliable and versatile ATV, perfect for riders looking for solid performance at an affordable price point. Powered by a 570cc Rotax engine, it delivers excellent power and torque, making it ideal for both recreational trail riding and practical utility tasks. This base model comes equipped with a winch, adding extra utility for tasks such as towing, hauling, or recovery in tough terrain. With its durable suspension system and smooth handling, the Outlander 570 is ready to take on a variety of terrains, ensuring a comfortable and controlled ride.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 CANAM Outlander 570 Base Model with Winch easy and affordable. Plus, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free purchase. Whether you're exploring trails or tackling everyday work tasks, this ATV is built for reliability and performance. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this capable machine!
