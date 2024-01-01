Menu
<p>The <strong>2022 CANAM Outlander 570 Base Model</strong> is a reliable and versatile ATV, perfect for riders looking for solid performance at an affordable price point. Powered by a 570cc Rotax engine, it delivers excellent power and torque, making it ideal for both recreational trail riding and practical utility tasks. This base model comes equipped with a <strong>winch</strong>, adding extra utility for tasks such as towing, hauling, or recovery in tough terrain. With its durable suspension system and smooth handling, the Outlander 570 is ready to take on a variety of terrains, ensuring a comfortable and controlled ride.</p><p>We offer <strong>flexible financing options</strong> to make owning the <strong>2022 CANAM Outlander 570 Base Model with Winch</strong> easy and affordable. Plus, enjoy <strong>free delivery Canada-wide</strong>, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free purchase. Whether youre exploring trails or tackling everyday work tasks, this ATV is built for reliability and performance. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this capable machine!</p>

2022 Can-Am Outlander

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Can-Am Outlander

570 BASE $100 B/W

2022 Can-Am Outlander

570 BASE $100 B/W

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1728519414
  2. 1728519415
  3. 1728519416
  4. 1728519417
  5. 1728519419
  6. 1728519420
  7. 1728519421
  8. 1728519423
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2022 Can-Am Outlander