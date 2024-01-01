Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2020 CANAM Outlander 570 XT is a robust and versatile ATV designed to tackle both work and play with confidence. Powered by a 570cc engine, this machine offers impressive performance with excellent torque and acceleration, making it ideal for navigating tough terrains. The XT model features upgrades like heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, a 3,000-lb winch, and a more advanced suspension system, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride. With its durable construction and advanced features, the Outlander 570 XT is perfect for those who demand reliability and power. This unit has been fully inspected and is in excellent condition, ready for your next adventure.</p><p>We provide flexible financing options to make owning the 2020 CANAM Outlander 570 XT easy and affordable. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re tackling rugged trails, handling demanding tasks, or enjoying recreational rides, this ATV is built to deliver outstanding performance and durability. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, comfort, and advanced features with the 2020 CANAM Outlander 570 XT.</p>

2022 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT DPS

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT DPS

$88 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT DPS

$88 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1723738106
  2. 1723738107
  3. 1723738108
  4. 1723738110
  5. 1723738111
  6. 1723738112
  7. 1723738113
  8. 1723738114
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2020 CANAM Outlander 570 XT is a robust and versatile ATV designed to tackle both work and play with confidence. Powered by a 570cc engine, this machine offers impressive performance with excellent torque and acceleration, making it ideal for navigating tough terrains. The XT model features upgrades like heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, a 3,000-lb winch, and a more advanced suspension system, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride. With its durable construction and advanced features, the Outlander 570 XT is perfect for those who demand reliability and power. This unit has been fully inspected and is in excellent condition, ready for your next adventure.

We provide flexible financing options to make owning the 2020 CANAM Outlander 570 XT easy and affordable. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re tackling rugged trails, handling demanding tasks, or enjoying recreational rides, this ATV is built to deliver outstanding performance and durability. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, comfort, and advanced features with the 2020 CANAM Outlander 570 XT.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2017 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS $78 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS $78 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS W/SNOW PLOW $88 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS W/SNOW PLOW $88 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 CAN AM Other DEFENDER HD7 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 CAN AM Other DEFENDER HD7 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2022 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT DPS