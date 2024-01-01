$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Can-Am Outlander 570 XT DPS
$88 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 CANAM Outlander 570 XT is a robust and versatile ATV designed to tackle both work and play with confidence. Powered by a 570cc engine, this machine offers impressive performance with excellent torque and acceleration, making it ideal for navigating tough terrains. The XT model features upgrades like heavy-duty front and rear bumpers, a 3,000-lb winch, and a more advanced suspension system, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride. With its durable construction and advanced features, the Outlander 570 XT is perfect for those who demand reliability and power. This unit has been fully inspected and is in excellent condition, ready for your next adventure.
We provide flexible financing options to make owning the 2020 CANAM Outlander 570 XT easy and affordable. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re tackling rugged trails, handling demanding tasks, or enjoying recreational rides, this ATV is built to deliver outstanding performance and durability. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, comfort, and advanced features with the 2020 CANAM Outlander 570 XT.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
