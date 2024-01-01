2022 CF Moto UForce 1000 EPS

$CALL+ tax & licensing
XL $118 B/W
XL $118 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 CFMOTO UForce 1000XL is a powerhouse utility side-by-side, designed to seat up to 6 passengers comfortably, making it perfect for large crews or families. Powered by a robust 963cc engine, it delivers exceptional power and performance, capable of handling the toughest tasks and roughest terrains. This model comes fully equipped with a full windshield, roof, dump box, and a heavy-duty winch, providing everything you need for both work and adventure. The spacious interior ensures maximum comfort for all passengers, while the large cargo bed with a tilting dump box allows for easy transportation of equipment, materials, or supplies.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 CFMOTO UForce 1000XL simple and affordable. Plus, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're tackling demanding jobs, hauling heavy loads, or exploring rugged trails with a full crew, this side-by-side is built for durability, performance, and utility. Don’t miss out on this versatile machine with the 2022 CFMOTO UForce 1000XL.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
