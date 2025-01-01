Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=197 data-end=499>The 2022 CFMOTO CForce 1000 is built to deliver big-bore power, comfort, and utility in one rugged, adventure-ready ATV. Powered by a 963cc V-Twin engine producing 79 HP, this machine offers strong acceleration, smooth throttle response, and the muscle you need to tow, haul, or explore without limits.</p><p data-start=197 data-end=499> </p><p data-start=501 data-end=844>Purpose-built for riders who demand performance and value, the CForce 1000 features a CVTech automatic transmission with engine braking, along with selectable 2WD/4WD and a locking front differential. Its independent dual A-arm suspension provides 6.7” of front and 8.5” of rear travel, while heavy-duty gas shocks help soak up uneven terrain.</p><p data-start=501 data-end=844> </p><p data-start=846 data-end=1084>With 27” CST tires on 14” aluminum alloy wheels, high-clearance suspension, and 11.8” of ground clearance, this ATV handles tough trails with ease. The wide stance and powerful disc brakes give you control and stability in all conditions.</p><p data-start=846 data-end=1084> </p><p data-start=1086 data-end=1386>This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 3,000-lb winch, front and rear cargo racks, handguards, LED lighting, and premium overland-style trim. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable seat, digital display, and built-in USB and power ports—ready for long rides, remote work, or serious backwoods adventure.</p><p data-start=1086 data-end=1386> </p><p data-start=115 data-end=444> </p><p data-start=1388 data-end=1481 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

2022 CFMOTO CFORCE 1000

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 CFMOTO CFORCE 1000

Watch This Vehicle
12689370

2022 CFMOTO CFORCE 1000

Location

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

  1. 12689370
  2. 12689370
  3. 12689370
  4. 12689370
  5. 12689370
  6. 12689370
  7. 12689370
  8. 12689370
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2022 CFMOTO CForce 1000 is built to deliver big-bore power, comfort, and utility in one rugged, adventure-ready ATV. Powered by a 963cc V-Twin engine producing 79 HP, this machine offers strong acceleration, smooth throttle response, and the muscle you need to tow, haul, or explore without limits.

 

Purpose-built for riders who demand performance and value, the CForce 1000 features a CVTech automatic transmission with engine braking, along with selectable 2WD/4WD and a locking front differential. Its independent dual A-arm suspension provides 6.7” of front and 8.5” of rear travel, while heavy-duty gas shocks help soak up uneven terrain.

 

With 27” CST tires on 14” aluminum alloy wheels, high-clearance suspension, and 11.8” of ground clearance, this ATV handles tough trails with ease. The wide stance and powerful disc brakes give you control and stability in all conditions.

 

This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 3,000-lb winch, front and rear cargo racks, handguards, LED lighting, and premium overland-style trim. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable seat, digital display, and built-in USB and power ports—ready for long rides, remote work, or serious backwoods adventure.

 

 

Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 7 Nations Power Sports

Used 2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2022 Polaris RZR XP 4 PRO SPORT for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Polaris RZR XP 4 PRO SPORT 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE 0 $CALL + GST

Email 7 Nations Power Sports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
7 Nations Power Sports

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-781-XXXX

(click to show)

780-781-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

7 Nations Power Sports

780-781-1511

2022 CFMOTO CFORCE 1000