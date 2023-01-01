Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

54,348 KM

Details Description Features

$54,997

+ tax & licensing
$54,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$54,997

+ taxes & licensing

54,348KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10401939
  • Stock #: PG11067
  • VIN: 3GCPDCEK4NG611067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PG11067
  • Mileage 54,348 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Tonneau Cover
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cloth Seat Trim
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Back-Up Alarm

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer brake controller
GVWR
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Rear
Exhaust
Wheel Locks
Wheels
Recovery Hooks
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
battery
alternator
BLACK
ASSIST STEPS
SOLID
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Jet Black
Front
8-Speed Automatic
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Black Tubular Assist Steps
Steering column lock
External Engine Oil Cooler
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
SUMMIT WHITE
Silver ICE Metallic
Floor liners
RED HOT
Tires
Seat
3.42 ratio
Audio system
blackwall
Special Paint
Tire
Cooling
Tailgate
Wheelhouse liners
Rear axle
Driver Restriction Features
Integrated
MIDNIGHT EDITION
Underseat storage
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS
front 40/20/40 split-bench
frame-mounted
GLACIER BLUE METALLIC
NORTHSKY BLUE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
OPTION/PACKAGE DISCOUNT
Off-Road Assist Steps
Black Chrome Exhaust Tip
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
5.3L ECOTEC3 V8
170 amps
3.23 ratio
Dark Essentials Package
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
7" diagonal colour touchscreen
6" rectangular
LPO
Chevytec spray-on bedliner
Black with Chevrolet logo
1st and 2nd rows
Moulded splash guards
electrical
set of 4
Assist steps - 4" Black - round
KEY EQUIPMENT
INTERIOR TRIM KIT
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
BLACK TAILGATE LETTERING
License plate kit
Ornamentation
TUBULAR
maintenance-free
Upfitter Switch Kit
SAND DUNE METALLIC
BACK-UP ALARM CALIBRATION
275/60R20SL all-terrain
Decal Delete
NOT EQUIPPED WITH DYNAMIC FUEL MANAGEMENT
Cloth Rear with Storage Package
spare 255/80R17SL all-season
Multi-Flex
7000 lbs. (3175 kg)
spare 265/70R17SL all-season
Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6
Realtree Special Edition
Black work step
(5)
97 decibels
Front collision mitigation
LT265/60R20 MT blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory
dual with polished outlets
Front Collision Warning
SPORT BAR
LT275/65R18C blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac MT
Off-Road High Clearance Steps
NOT EQUIPPED WITH STEERING COLUMN LOCK
Black nameplates
DARK ASH METALLIC
7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) HIGH GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
2.7L Turbo High-Output
20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum
heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr
with removable carpet inserts
Hard-folding tonneau cover by REV
SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS
SHIELDED REAR BRAKE CALIPER
LABEL
PAINTS
WOODLAND GREEN
WHEATLAND YELLOW
TANGIER ORANGE
GOVERNOR
ELECTRONIC SPEED SENSOR SET TO 70 MPH
ELECTRONIC SPEED SENSOR SET TO 65 MPH
(104.6 KPH)
(112.7 KPH)
ELECTRONIC SPEED SENSOR SET TO 75 MPH
(120.7 KPH)
SPECIAL EXTERIOR COLOUR
DECAL AND NAME PLATE DELETE
TRI-FOLD SOFT TONNEAU COVER BY ADVANTAGE
ASSIST STEP AND TONNEAU VALUE PACKAGE III
ASSIST STEP AND TONNEAU VALUE PACKAGE II
6" BLACK TUBULAR RECTANGULAR WHEEL TO WHEEL
PREMIUM SOFT ROLL-UP
NOT EQUIPPED WITH HOOD INSULATOR
TAILGATE.
PICKUP BED.
DELETE.
FASTEN SEAT BELTS.
CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
ASSIST STEP AND TONNEAU VALUE PACKAGE I
BED-MOUNTED
SILVER-HAMMER
NOT EQUIPPED WITH USB PORTS
TWO ADDITIONAL KEY FOBS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

