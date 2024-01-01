Menu
Account
Sign In
<p >The 2022 Ford Edge SEL stands out in the midsize SUV segment with its blend of style, performance, and advanced features. Its sleek and modern design, highlighted by bold lines and a distinctive grille, commands attention on the road while offering a spacious and comfortable interior perfect for families and individuals alike. Under the hood, a powerful yet efficient engine ensures ample power for daily commutes or weekend adventures, providing a versatile driving experience that caters to various needs and preferences.</p> <p >Inside the cabin, the Edge SEL is equipped with cutting-edge technology features, including an intuitive infotainment system with touchscreen display, seamless smartphone integration, and advanced safety and driver assistance features. With comfortable seating for five passengers and ample cargo space, the Edge SEL prioritizes both comfort and convenience, making every journey enjoyable for everyone on board. For those seeking a stylish, capable, and tech-savvy midsize SUV, the 2022 Ford Edge SEL delivers on all fronts, providing a well-rounded driving experience that meets modern expectations and demands.</p>

2022 Ford Edge

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Edge

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

AWD

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 11505879
  2. 11505879
  3. 11505879
  4. 11505879
  5. 11505879
  6. 11505879
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2FMPK4J98NBA60672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 652669
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Ford Edge SEL stands out in the midsize SUV segment with its blend of style, performance, and advanced features. Its sleek and modern design, highlighted by bold lines and a distinctive grille, commands attention on the road while offering a spacious and comfortable interior perfect for families and individuals alike. Under the hood, a powerful yet efficient engine ensures ample power for daily commutes or weekend adventures, providing a versatile driving experience that caters to various needs and preferences.


Inside the cabin, the Edge SEL is equipped with cutting-edge technology features, including an intuitive infotainment system with touchscreen display, seamless smartphone integration, and advanced safety and driver assistance features. With comfortable seating for five passengers and ample cargo space, the Edge SEL prioritizes both comfort and convenience, making every journey enjoyable for everyone on board. For those seeking a stylish, capable, and tech-savvy midsize SUV, the 2022 Ford Edge SEL delivers on all fronts, providing a well-rounded driving experience that meets modern expectations and demands.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2021 Honda Foreman 520 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Honda Foreman 520 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge