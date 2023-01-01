Menu
2022 Ford Escape

72,050 KM

Details Description Features

$35,997

+ tax & licensing
Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

72,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10521123
  • Stock #: PJ18269
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G66NUA18269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,050 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
License plate bracket
TIRES: 19"

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Turbocharged
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
3 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Equipment Group 200A
Cross-Traffic Alert
SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
STONE BLUE METALLIC
Oxford White
DARK EARTH GREY
Driver Restriction Features
Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Requires Subscription
ATLAS BLUE METALLIC
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
EASY ACCESS CARGO SHADE
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
SANDSTONE
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
CARGO MAT (CARGO AREA PROTECTOR)
Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET MATS
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ICED BLUE SILVER METALLIC
WHEELS: 19" MACHINED-FACE EBONY-PAINTED ALUMINUM
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT
SOFT-SIDED COOLER BAG CARGO ORGANIZER
SOFT-SIDED LARGE FOLDING CARGO ORGANIZER
SOFT-SIDED STANDARD FOLDING CARGO ORGANIZER
CENTRE CONSOLE IN-VEHICLE SAFE BY CONSOLE VAULT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

