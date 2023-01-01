2022 Ford Escape

$35,997 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 0 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10521123

10521123 Stock #: PJ18269

PJ18269 VIN: 1FMCU9G66NUA18269

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,050 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control First Aid Kit Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Engine Start Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire License plate bracket TIRES: 19" Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Turbocharged STANDARD PAINT Telematics Knee Air Bag A/T 3 Cylinder Engine Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Equipment Group 200A Cross-Traffic Alert SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE STONE BLUE METALLIC Oxford White DARK EARTH GREY Driver Restriction Features Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats AGATE BLACK METALLIC FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ Requires Subscription ATLAS BLUE METALLIC RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT EASY ACCESS CARGO SHADE ICONIC SILVER METALLIC STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT SANDSTONE CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats CARGO MAT (CARGO AREA PROTECTOR) Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET MATS Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring ICED BLUE SILVER METALLIC WHEELS: 19" MACHINED-FACE EBONY-PAINTED ALUMINUM 4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT SOFT-SIDED COOLER BAG CARGO ORGANIZER SOFT-SIDED LARGE FOLDING CARGO ORGANIZER SOFT-SIDED STANDARD FOLDING CARGO ORGANIZER CENTRE CONSOLE IN-VEHICLE SAFE BY CONSOLE VAULT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.