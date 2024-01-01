Menu
All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report!

2022 Ford Expedition

40,647 KM

$85,997

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Expedition

2022 Ford Expedition

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$85,997

+ taxes & licensing

40,647KM
Used
VIN 1FMJK1MT9NEA21475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
WHEELS: 22" 6-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
AGATE BLACK
10-Speed A/T
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Requires Subscription
Heated/Ventilated Luxury Leather-Trimmed Seats
BLACK ONYX
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$85,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2022 Ford Expedition