All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report!

2022 Ford Explorer

71,189 KM

Details

$44,997

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2022 Ford Explorer

2022 Ford Explorer

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$44,997

+ taxes & licensing

71,189KM
Used
VIN 1FMSK8DH0NGB58690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
EBONY
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
2ND ROW 35/30/35 BENCH W/E-Z ENTRY & ARMREST
EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A HIGH PACKAGE
Front collision mitigation
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
Driver Monitoring
Heated ActiveX Seating Material Captain's Chairs
REAR AUXILIARY CONTROLS CREDIT

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-XXXX

855-996-3024

$44,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2022 Ford Explorer