2022 Ford F-150

28,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10509018
  • Stock #: DS69676
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E89NFB69676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DS69676
  • Mileage 28,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The F150 is HERE! All new Interior, Redesigned INSIDE AND OUT, front to back, this F150 Redefines TRUCK! The MOST Productive, MOST connected, MOST Equipped F150 ever! Available in XL, XLT, Lariat, Platinum and Limited, with 6 engines to choose from (3.3L, 2.7L Eco, 5.0L V8, 3.0L PowerStroke, 3.5L Eco, 3.5L PowerBoost) there is an F150 to fit YOU! Kentwood Ford has been serving the Edmonton area for 50 Years! Call one of our Happy to Help Sales Associates to find out what F150 is right for you! With Programs changing month to Month, call and find out what GREAT DEAL is waiting for you! 780-476-8600. Customer Rewards, $500 Referrals, Free Loaners, Happy to Help Service..at KENTWOOD FORD, we MAKE IT EASY!*MSRP is the suggested retail price from the manufacturer and is subsequently listed as a reference point only. Prices may vary due to market demand and EXTREME inventory shortages. Online and advertised prices may be different from MSRP.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Leather-trimmed bucket seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Max Trailer Tow Package
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
360 degree camera
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
10-Speed A/T
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
Requires Subscription
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH
Connected Built-In Navigation
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
POWER-DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS W/BLACK ACCENT

Back to Top

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

