Menu
Account
Sign In
Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2022 Ford F-150

43,849 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box SuperCrew

Watch This Vehicle
13134472

2022 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box SuperCrew

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,849KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ED1NFB34353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,849 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 99,357 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i 64,486 KM $51,485 + GST
Used 2015 RAM 2500 Power Wagon for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 200,000 KM $CALL + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2022 Ford F-150