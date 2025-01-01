Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

72,064 KM

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Elevation

13073119

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Elevation

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ GST

Used
72,064KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUCED7NZ604179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 151058A
  • Mileage 72,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Led Headlights
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (NOTE: Certain vehicles may be forced to include (YK9) Not Equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management. See dealer for details.)

