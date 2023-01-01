Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 2500

11,988 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,988KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9576646
  • Stock #: PW1057
  • VIN: 1GT49NEY9NF141057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,988 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
10
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
heavy-duty
Driver Restriction Features
front 40/20/40 split-bench
Requires Subscription
6.6L V8
LT275/70R18E all-terrain
Premium GMC Infotainment System with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen
18" (45.7 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEEL
650 LBS. (4831 KG)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

