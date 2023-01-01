$95,471+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
- Listing ID: 9635773
- Stock #: PW7656
- VIN: 1GT49REY8NF307656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,473 KM
Vehicle Description
PW7656 6.6L TURBO DIESEL DURAMAX V8 , 4X4 , LEATHER HEATED/VENTED SEATS , BOSE AUDIO , NAV , BACKUP CAM AC , CRUISE , LKA , HEATED SW , EXTREME TOWING CAPACITY , POWER RUNNING BOARDS , SUNROOFThis vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.CARFAX REPORT : $3,407.00
Vehicle Features
