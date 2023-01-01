Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 2500

21,473 KM

$95,471

+ tax & licensing
$95,471

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD

2022 GMC Sierra 2500

HD

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

Sale

$95,471

+ taxes & licensing

21,473KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9635773
  Stock #: PW7656
  VIN: 1GT49REY8NF307656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW7656
  • Mileage 21,473 KM

Vehicle Description

PW7656 6.6L TURBO DIESEL DURAMAX V8 , 4X4 , LEATHER HEATED/VENTED SEATS , BOSE AUDIO , NAV , BACKUP CAM AC , CRUISE , LKA , HEATED SW , EXTREME TOWING CAPACITY , POWER RUNNING BOARDS , SUNROOFThis vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.CARFAX REPORT : $3,407.00

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
10
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Cross-Traffic Alert
Audio system
heavy-duty
Front Bucket
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
6.6L V8
Premium GMC Infotainment System with Navigation and 8" diagonal colour touch-screen
20" (50.8 cm) multi-dimensional Polished aluminum
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
650 LBS. (4831 KG)

