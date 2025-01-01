Menu
Our inviting 2022 Honda Civic Si is shown off in Crystal Black Pearl!Its powered by a Turbocharged 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that produces 205 horsepower while paired to a 6-Speed Manual transmission.Its absolutely stunning with black alloy wheels, black grille, rear spoiler, and body kit.Inside our Si, open the door tofind a world of comfort and convenience with navigation, a wireless phone charger, cloth seating, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, and a power sunroof. It also has heated front/rear seats, an AM/FM radio thats XM radio ready, and an impressive 10 speaker sound system with a subwoofer.Our Honda will give you peace of mind with its wide variety of safety features that include a back-up camera, a blind-spot/lane departure warning system, dusk sensing headlights, stability/traction control, an immense amount of airbags and more!Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed business.Please note: this vehicle has been registered in the province of British Columbia and is showing a CarFax incident in the amout of $7,982.01

2022 Honda Civic

53,519 KM

$29,997

+ GST
2022 Honda Civic

Si Sedan

12775286

2022 Honda Civic

Si Sedan

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$29,997

+ GST

Used
53,519KM
VIN 2HGFE1E57NH080021

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,519 KM

Our inviting 2022 Honda Civic Si is shown off in Crystal Black Pearl!It's powered by a Turbocharged 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that produces 205 horsepower while paired to a 6-Speed Manual transmission.It's absolutely stunning with black alloy wheels, black grille, rear spoiler, and body kit.Inside our Si, open the door tofind a world of comfort and convenience with navigation, a wireless phone charger, cloth seating, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, and a power sunroof. It also has heated front/rear seats, an AM/FM radio that's XM radio ready, and an impressive 10 speaker sound system with a subwoofer.Our Honda will give you peace of mind with its wide variety of safety features that include a back-up camera, a blind-spot/lane departure warning system, dusk sensing headlights, stability/traction control, an immense amount of airbags and more!Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed business.Please note: this vehicle has been registered in the province of British Columbia and is showing a CarFax incident in the amout of $7,982.01

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

