$29,997+ GST
2022 Honda Civic
Si Sedan
2022 Honda Civic
Si Sedan
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,519 KM
Vehicle Description
Our inviting 2022 Honda Civic Si is shown off in Crystal Black Pearl!It's powered by a Turbocharged 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that produces 205 horsepower while paired to a 6-Speed Manual transmission.It's absolutely stunning with black alloy wheels, black grille, rear spoiler, and body kit.Inside our Si, open the door tofind a world of comfort and convenience with navigation, a wireless phone charger, cloth seating, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, and a power sunroof. It also has heated front/rear seats, an AM/FM radio that's XM radio ready, and an impressive 10 speaker sound system with a subwoofer.Our Honda will give you peace of mind with its wide variety of safety features that include a back-up camera, a blind-spot/lane departure warning system, dusk sensing headlights, stability/traction control, an immense amount of airbags and more!Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed business.Please note: this vehicle has been registered in the province of British Columbia and is showing a CarFax incident in the amout of $7,982.01
