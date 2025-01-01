Menu
1.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, DIGITAL CLUSTER, BOSE AUDIO, BRAND NEW TIRES, SUNROOF, REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH START, POWER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE! <br/> <br/> <br/> Just Arrived 2022 Honda Civic Touring White has 134,977 KM on it. 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, CVT transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $26,900.00. <br/> <br/> <br/> Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 25321 <br/> <br/> <br/> At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do. <br/> <br/> <br/> Why choose us? <br/> <br/> Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> Family Owned & Operated <br/> Finance Available <br/> Extended Warranty <br/> Vehicles Priced to Sell <br/> No Pressure Environment <br/> Inspection & Carfax Report <br/> Professionally Detailed Vehicles <br/> Full Disclosure Guaranteed <br/> AMVIC Licensed <br/> BBB Accredited Business <br/> CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 & 2024 <br/> <br/> <br/> Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at <br/> 3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4 <br/> <br/> <br/> To view the rest of our inventory: <br/> www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory <br/> <br/> <br/> All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

2022 Honda Civic

134,977 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ GST
2022 Honda Civic

Touring

13170305

2022 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

$26,900

+ GST

Used
134,977KM
VIN 2HGFE1F93NH003955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 134,977 KM

Vehicle Description

1.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, DIGITAL CLUSTER, BOSE AUDIO, BRAND NEW TIRES, SUNROOF, REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH START, POWER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!


Just Arrived 2022 Honda Civic Touring White has 134,977 KM on it. 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, CVT transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $26,900.00.


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 25321


At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do.


Why choose us?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 & 2024


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

$26,900

+ GST>

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

2022 Honda Civic