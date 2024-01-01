$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Rubicon DCT IRS EPS
$112 B/W
2022 Honda Rubicon DCT IRS EPS
$112 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Honda Rubicon Deluxe with DCT is a premium ATV designed for those who demand reliability, performance, and comfort. Powered by a robust 518cc engine, the Rubicon delivers impressive torque and power, making it perfect for tough off-road adventures and heavy-duty tasks. The Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) offers smooth automatic shifting, while the option to switch to manual mode with Electric Shift gives you precise control when you need it. The Deluxe edition includes premium features such as upgraded suspension, enhanced comfort, and stylish accents, making it a standout in its class.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 Honda Rubicon Deluxe with DCT easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless purchasing experience. Whether you're trail riding, hauling gear, or handling rugged terrain, this ATV is built for exceptional performance, comfort, and durability. Don’t miss out on the chance to own this top-of-the-line machine!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Auto Group AB
Email Western Auto Group AB
Western Auto Group AB
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259