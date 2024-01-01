Menu
<p>The <strong>2022 Honda Rubicon Deluxe with DCT</strong> is a premium ATV designed for those who demand reliability, performance, and comfort. Powered by a robust 518cc engine, the Rubicon delivers impressive torque and power, making it perfect for tough off-road adventures and heavy-duty tasks. The <strong>Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)</strong> offers smooth automatic shifting, while the option to switch to manual mode with <strong>Electric Shift</strong> gives you precise control when you need it. The Deluxe edition includes premium features such as upgraded suspension, enhanced comfort, and stylish accents, making it a standout in its class.</p><p>We offer <strong>flexible financing options</strong> to make owning the <strong>2022 Honda Rubicon Deluxe with DCT</strong> easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy <strong>free delivery Canada-wide</strong>, ensuring a seamless purchasing experience. Whether youre trail riding, hauling gear, or handling rugged terrain, this ATV is built for exceptional performance, comfort, and durability. Don’t miss out on the chance to own this top-of-the-line machine!</p>

2022 Honda Rubicon DCT IRS EPS

Details Description

2022 Honda Rubicon DCT IRS EPS

2022 Honda Rubicon DCT IRS EPS

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

2022 Honda Rubicon DCT IRS EPS