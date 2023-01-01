Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

23,303 KM

Details Description Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2022 Hyundai Elantra

2022 Hyundai Elantra

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

23,303KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10136985
  • Stock #: 23CH5785B
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG2NU340704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,303 KM

Vehicle Description

23CH5785B 2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential Manual is a compact sedan that offers a stylish design, efficient performance, and a range of features. This particular model comes in a sleek grey color, adding a modern and sophisticated touch to its appearance. The Elantra Essential Manual features a sleek and aerodynamic exterior, with bold lines and a distinctive front grille that gives it a distinct presence on the road. The interior of the Elantra is well-designed and offers a comfortable and functional cabin. It comes equipped with modern technology features, such as a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, and advanced safety features like forward collision warning and lane keeping assist. The Elantra Essential Manual is powered by a manual transmission, offering a more engaging driving experience and allowing the driver to have better control over gear shifts. The compact size of the Elantra makes it maneuverable in tight spaces, while still providing ample interior space for passengers and cargo. With its combination of style, efficiency, and practicality, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential Manual in grey is a great choice for those seeking a reliable and affordable compact sedan.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the following locations inCanada(listed oldest to newest):In the province ofAlbertawithNormalbranding.In the province ofNova ScotiawithNormalbranding.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

BLACK
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Polar White
SPACE BLACK
FIERY RED
CYBER GREY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

