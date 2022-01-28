Menu
2022 Hyundai KONA

50 KM

Details Description Features

$31,297

+ tax & licensing
$31,297

+ taxes & licensing

Southtown Hyundai

855-996-2957

2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

Location

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

855-996-2957

Sale

$31,297

+ taxes & licensing

50KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8197296
  • Stock #: PW0051A
  • VIN: KM8K6CAB7NU849143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW0051A
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Description

Southtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundais best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome!Interested in this vehicle and need more information? Contact our Internet Sales Team at 780.450.1021, SouthtownHyundaiSalesLeads@southtownhyundai.com or come on in!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

