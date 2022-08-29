Menu
2022 Hyundai Tucson

39,910 KM

$39,997

+ tax & licensing
$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

Southtown Hyundai

855-996-2957

2022 Hyundai Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

855-996-2957

$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

39,910KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9117406
  Stock #: PW0353
  VIN: KM8JCCAE2NU022228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,910 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes equipped with All wheel drive, Leather seats, 8-way power adjustable drive seat, 6-wya manual adjustable passenger seat, Heated front seats, Blind spot and lane departure warning system, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth connection, Keyless entry and start, Audio and cruise controls on the steering, Rearview camera, and dual zone climate control.Southtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundais best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southtown Hyundai

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

