2022 Infiniti QX60

$55,900 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 4 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10612371

10612371 Stock #: PA33871

PA33871 VIN: 5N1DL1FS7NC333871

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 17,439 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Base Package Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights 9-Speed A/T Graphite Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Rear Collision Mitigation GLACIER WHITE Requires Subscription SANDSTONE Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces Liquid Platinum Metallic Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System Graphite Shadow Metallic MINERAL BLACK PEARL MAJESTIC WHITE TRI COAT PEARL GRAND BLUE PEARL METALLIC WARM TITANIUM METALLIC MOONBOW BLUE PEARL METALLIC

