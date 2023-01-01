Menu
2022 Infiniti QX60

17,439 KM

$55,900

$55,900

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

2022 Infiniti QX60

2022 Infiniti QX60

2022 Infiniti QX60

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$55,900

17,439KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,439 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2022 Infiniti QX60 Luxe comes powered by a 3.5L V6 direct injection engine, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, producing 295hp and 270lb-ft of torque! In addition, the QX60 comes with:Technology:Infiniti InTouch 12.3 Dynamic Meter DisplayNavigationInfiniti Fine Vision electroluminescent gauges w/ 7 Intelligent-View DisplayAndroid Auto & Wireless Apple CarPlayHands-free text messaging assistantBluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming9 speaker audio systemWi-Fi HotspotIntelligent key entry & push button startEnhanced Intelligent Key memory stores for seat, steering wheel, audio, navi, & climate settingsPerformanceIntelligent All-Wheel DriveDrive mode selectorRemote engine startIdle stop / start3500lb standard towing capacityInterior:Heated, leather wrapped steering wheelSteering wheel mounted paddle shiftersSilver Metallic Weave interior trimLeather-appointed seatsHeated, 8-way adjustable front seats with power lumbar60/40 split folding, sliding second row bench seatTri-zone automatic temperature controlExterior:20 alloy wheels w/ all-season tiresPanoramic moonroof w/ power sunshadeSilver roof railsBody coloured door handles with chrome accent and LED welcome lightingLED headlights with permanent auto lightLED signature daytime running lights & tail lightsHigh beam assistPower folding, heated outside mirrors w/ reverse syncFront & rear door capacitive lock/unlock sensorsMatte black body side moldingsPower liftgateSafety:ProPILOT Assist w/ Navi LinkSteering assistSpeed limit assistspeed adjust by routeintelligent cruise controlAround view monitor w/ moving object detectionTraffic sign recognition (TSR)Blind spot intervention (BSI)Lane departure prevention (LDP)Rear automatic braking (RAB)Rear cross traffic alert (RCTA)Forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection (PFEB)Predictive forward collision warning (PFCW)Front & rear parking sensorsAll this and more, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 Luxe is waiting for you! Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON (South of Ellerslie) at 2110 103A Street SW or speak with one of our talented Sales Consultants at 780-395-3575.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Base Package
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
9-Speed A/T
Graphite
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
GLACIER WHITE
Requires Subscription
SANDSTONE
Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces
Liquid Platinum Metallic
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Graphite Shadow Metallic
MINERAL BLACK PEARL
MAJESTIC WHITE TRI COAT PEARL
GRAND BLUE PEARL METALLIC
WARM TITANIUM METALLIC
MOONBOW BLUE PEARL METALLIC

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

