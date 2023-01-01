$55,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Infiniti QX60
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
$55,900
- Listing ID: 10612371
- Stock #: PA33871
- VIN: 5N1DL1FS7NC333871
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,439 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2022 Infiniti QX60 Luxe comes powered by a 3.5L V6 direct injection engine, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, producing 295hp and 270lb-ft of torque! In addition, the QX60 comes with:Technology:Infiniti InTouch 12.3 Dynamic Meter DisplayNavigationInfiniti Fine Vision electroluminescent gauges w/ 7 Intelligent-View DisplayAndroid Auto & Wireless Apple CarPlayHands-free text messaging assistantBluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming9 speaker audio systemWi-Fi HotspotIntelligent key entry & push button startEnhanced Intelligent Key memory stores for seat, steering wheel, audio, navi, & climate settingsPerformanceIntelligent All-Wheel DriveDrive mode selectorRemote engine startIdle stop / start3500lb standard towing capacityInterior:Heated, leather wrapped steering wheelSteering wheel mounted paddle shiftersSilver Metallic Weave interior trimLeather-appointed seatsHeated, 8-way adjustable front seats with power lumbar60/40 split folding, sliding second row bench seatTri-zone automatic temperature controlExterior:20 alloy wheels w/ all-season tiresPanoramic moonroof w/ power sunshadeSilver roof railsBody coloured door handles with chrome accent and LED welcome lightingLED headlights with permanent auto lightLED signature daytime running lights & tail lightsHigh beam assistPower folding, heated outside mirrors w/ reverse syncFront & rear door capacitive lock/unlock sensorsMatte black body side moldingsPower liftgateSafety:ProPILOT Assist w/ Navi LinkSteering assistSpeed limit assistspeed adjust by routeintelligent cruise controlAround view monitor w/ moving object detectionTraffic sign recognition (TSR)Blind spot intervention (BSI)Lane departure prevention (LDP)Rear automatic braking (RAB)Rear cross traffic alert (RCTA)Forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection (PFEB)Predictive forward collision warning (PFCW)Front & rear parking sensorsAll this and more, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 Luxe is waiting for you! Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON (South of Ellerslie) at 2110 103A Street SW or speak with one of our talented Sales Consultants at 780-395-3575.
