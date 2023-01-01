Menu
2022 Jeep Cherokee

30,300 KM

Details Description Features

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2022 Jeep Cherokee

2022 Jeep Cherokee

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

Sale

$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

30,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10477296
  Stock #: PW5833
  VIN: 1C4PJMMX9ND515833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,300 KM

Vehicle Description

PW5833 ALTITUDE IN GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC EQUIPPED WITH A 3.2L V6 , 4X4 , NAPPA LEATHER BUCKET SEATS , AUTO L;IGHTS , REMOTE START , HEATED SEATS + SW , POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEAT , NAV , BACKUP CAM , SELEC-TERRAINAt Southtown Chrysler also known as Go Dodge, were happy to help! We've proudly served Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more for the past 23 years as an AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Our location allows all our guests to have the best test drive experiences with easy access to highways, city driving, rural areas and shopping centers, all at one intersection.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.251 Axle Ratio
3.517 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Velvet Red Pearl
Hydro Blue Pearl
9-Speed A/T
Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
STING-GREY
Slate Blue Pearl
Requires Subscription
Quick Order Package 26H Altitude

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

