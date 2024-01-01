Menu
2022 Jeep Wagoneer

90,766 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III

12051514

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,766KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SJVDT8NS197518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Sea Salt w/Global Blk
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 90,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 22" X 9.0" ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22N -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Side Distance Warning 2nd Row Manual Window Shades Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Drowsy Driver Detection Intersection Collision Assist System Traffic Sign Recognition
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row Seats w/Tip/Slide Recline 7 Passenger Seating Floor Console w/Cupholder
PREMIUM GROUP I -inc: McIntosh 19-Speaker Audio System Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Wheels: 22" x 9.0" Aluminum Foldable Cargo Shade Power Deployable Running Boards 3 Panel Sunroof Adjustable Roof Rail Crossb...
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 W/ETORQUE (STD)
3.21 FINAL DRIVE RATIO (STD)
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: USB Video Port Seatback Video Screens Amazon Fire TV Built-In
SEA SALT W/GLOBAL BLK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2022 Jeep Wagoneer