2022 Jeep Wrangler

17,015 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Used
17,015KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 365-601-8318 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM W/POLISHED LIP
Tires: LT285/70R17C OWL Off-Road
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
GVWR: 2 630 KGS (5 800 LBS) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
Gorilla Glass
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Selec-Speed Control
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator

