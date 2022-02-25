$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento
Go Kia South
3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4
- Listing ID: 8276913
- Stock #: PW6132
- VIN: 5XYRGDLC4NG103035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55 KM
Vehicle Description
KIA SORENTO LX+ AWD; LOW KM!! LIKE NEW!! HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, 7 PASSENGER!!!This 2022 KIA SORENTO LX+ AWD is like new!! Very nicely equipped with features and comes with:Technology;All-Wheel Drive,8 Touch screen with backup camera,Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,Bluetooth with AM/FM/USB player,Ignition stop and go technology,Cruise control,Comfort;Air conditioning,Power windows/locks/mirrors,Automatic headlights,Multi-function steering wheel,7 Passenger,Trailer stability assistWinter Comfort;Heated seats,Heated mirrors,Temporary spare tireSafety;Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA),Lane Keeping Assist (LCA),Lane Following Assist (LFA),6 airbags,ABSElectronic stability control (ECS),Hill assist control (HAC),Downhill brake control (DBC),Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS),Vehicle immobilizer,Exterior;17 Alloy wheels,LED low beams,LED DRL, positioning, and high mounted stop light,Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Vehicle Features
