2022 Kia Sorento

55 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8276913
  • Stock #: PW6132
  • VIN: 5XYRGDLC4NG103035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55 KM

Vehicle Description

KIA SORENTO LX+ AWD; LOW KM!! LIKE NEW!! HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, 7 PASSENGER!!!This 2022 KIA SORENTO LX+ AWD is like new!! Very nicely equipped with features and comes with:Technology;All-Wheel Drive,8 Touch screen with backup camera,Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,Bluetooth with AM/FM/USB player,Ignition stop and go technology,Cruise control,Comfort;Air conditioning,Power windows/locks/mirrors,Automatic headlights,Multi-function steering wheel,7 Passenger,Trailer stability assistWinter Comfort;Heated seats,Heated mirrors,Temporary spare tireSafety;Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA),Lane Keeping Assist (LCA),Lane Following Assist (LFA),6 airbags,ABSElectronic stability control (ECS),Hill assist control (HAC),Downhill brake control (DBC),Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS),Vehicle immobilizer,Exterior;17 Alloy wheels,LED low beams,LED DRL, positioning, and high mounted stop light,Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Kia South

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

