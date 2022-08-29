Menu
2022 Kia Sorento

8,030 KM

$54,998

+ tax & licensing
Go Kia South

855-996-2956

Hybrid

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

Sale

8,030KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9113245
  Stock #: PW6536
  VIN: KNDRHDLG5N5094354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW6536
  • Mileage 8,030 KM

Vehicle Description

KIA SORENTO EX HYBRID AWD; LEATHER, UVO, 281HP, SMART KEY, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND-SPOT, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY!!!This 2022 KIA SORENTO EX 2.5T AWD is Newly upgraded!! Very nicely equipped with features and comes with:Sorento EX 2.5T AWD Extras;Leather Seats,Full LED headlights,Sirius XM radio,UVO Intelligence,Power tailgate,Power passenger seat,ECM mirror with homelink,20 black alloy wheelsUVO Intelligence App;Remote start with remote climate control,Remote door lock/unlock, horn/lights, status check,Maintenance alert, Monthly vehicle health report,Auto diagnostic trouble code notification with on-demand diagnostics,Driving information,Automatic collision notification with S.O.S. emergency assistance,Enhanced roadside assistance,Find My Car,Destination search,Plus all the features from the Sorento X-Line 2.5T AWD:Technology;Powerful 2.5 L turbo with 281 HP and 311 lb.-ft torque,Smart key with push-button start,Wireless cellphone charger,All-Wheel Drive,8 Touch screen with backup camera and rear parking sensors,Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,Bluetooth with AM/FM/USB player,Ignition stop and go technology,Cruise control,Comfort;Power drivers seat with 2-way lumbar,Dual-zone climate control with air conditioning,Power windows/locks/mirrors,Automatic headlights,Leather multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters,6 passenger with rear captain seats,Winter Comfort;Heated steering wheel,Heated seats,Heated mirrors,Temporary spare tireSafety;Electric parking brake with auto hold,Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA),Blind Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BCA),Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA),Lane Keeping Assist (LCA),Lane Following Assist (LFA),6 airbags,ABSElectronic stability control (ECS),Hill assist control (HAC),Downhill brake control (DBC),Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS),Vehicle immobilizer,Exterior;20 Alloy wheels,Full LED headlights,LED DRL, positioning, and high mounted stop light,Roof rails,Visit Go Kia South for the best 2022 Kia Sorento Edmonton has to offer! Its a perfect SUV for life in Edmonton, with its advanced tech, bold new design, and all-weather all-wheel drive. Edmonton Kia Sorento drivers love the 7-passenger seating, the spacious cabin with second-row captains chairs. Since every feels like theyre sitting in first class, its easy to see why this is the Kia Sorento Edmonton loves. For a family-friendly SUV with a 10.25 multimedia touch screen, Apply Carplay/Android Auto, advanced forward and blind spot collision avoidancethats still easy on the walletget into the 2022 Kia Sorento, Edmonton.Find out today why KIA has been the #1 pick for 6 consecutive years by J.D. Power for Initial Quality Study (IQS) for a mass-market automotive brand!!! Were so sure of our vehicles that we offer an industry leading 5-year/100,000 km worry-free comprehensive warranty covering virtually the entire vehicle, and a 5-year/100,000 km Powertrain Warranty covering the engine, transmission, axles, differentials and driveshafts.Go Kia has the right Kia to suit your needs! Our professional sales team speaks your language, literally we speak several different languages, including Bangla, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, and Korean. We want to help you find the Kia that fits both your lifestyle and budget! Visit or call us today and check out our Google reviews they tell our story!At Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. **Price includes all fees and delivery and destination charge**Special pricing applies to cash purchase only and not applicable for subvented financing, other offers may be available.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
6-Speed A/T
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Go Kia South

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

