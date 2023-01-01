$35,997+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
Go Kia South
3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4
$35,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9560623
- Stock #: 23CR1432A
- VIN: JA4J4UA80NZ615620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,545 KM
Vehicle Description
MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER SE; 4WD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH!!!This MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER SE is ready for all the seasons with a power sunroof, AWD, heated seats, heated wheel and dual climate control with air conditioning!!! This Outlander is also nicely equipped with features; comes with a backup camera, power windows/locks/mirrors, cruise control, leather multi-function steering wheel, AM/FM/SXM/USB/CD player, Bluetooth, 12V plug-ins, alloy wheels and more!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Vehicle Features
