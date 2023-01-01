Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

20,545 KM

Details Description Features

$35,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

Contact Seller
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

  1. 9560623
  2. 9560623
  3. 9560623
  4. 9560623
  5. 9560623
  6. 9560623
  7. 9560623
  8. 9560623
  9. 9560623
  10. 9560623
  11. 9560623
  12. 9560623
  13. 9560623
  14. 9560623
  15. 9560623
  16. 9560623
  17. 9560623
  18. 9560623
  19. 9560623
  20. 9560623
  21. 9560623
  22. 9560623
  23. 9560623
  24. 9560623
  25. 9560623
  26. 9560623
  27. 9560623
  28. 9560623
  29. 9560623
  30. 9560623
  31. 9560623
  32. 9560623
  33. 9560623
  34. 9560623
  35. 9560623
  36. 9560623
  37. 9560623
  38. 9560623
  39. 9560623
  40. 9560623
  41. 9560623
  42. 9560623
  43. 9560623
Contact Seller
Sale

$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

20,545KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560623
  • Stock #: 23CR1432A
  • VIN: JA4J4UA80NZ615620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,545 KM

Vehicle Description

MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER SE; 4WD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH!!!This MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER SE is ready for all the seasons with a power sunroof, AWD, heated seats, heated wheel and dual climate control with air conditioning!!! This Outlander is also nicely equipped with features; comes with a backup camera, power windows/locks/mirrors, cruise control, leather multi-function steering wheel, AM/FM/SXM/USB/CD player, Bluetooth, 12V plug-ins, alloy wheels and more!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Kia South

2013 Toyota RAV4
137,927 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Armada
115,421 KM
$30,499 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic HAT...
 62,438 KM
$24,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Kia South

Go Kia South

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2956

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory