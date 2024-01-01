Menu
Account
Sign In
<p >Introducing the 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 Touring EPS, an ATV that takes versatility and performance to the next level. This model is designed with a second seat, allowing you to share the adventure with a companion. Equipped with Electronic Power Steering (EPS) for responsive handling, and an automatic transmission for ease of use, the Sportsman 570 Touring ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride.</p> <p >Enhancing its practicality, this ATV comes with a winch, providing added utility for tackling tough terrains or handling heavy loads. To make ownership convenient, we offer flexible financing options, allowing you to bring home the 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 Touring EPS with ease. Additionally, take advantage of our hassle-free delivery service, bringing this exceptional ATV directly to your location.</p> <p >Whether youre exploring off-road trails or handling demanding tasks, the Sportsman 570 Touring EPS delivers a reliable and comfortable experience. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own an ATV that combines performance, utility, and convenience, with the added benefits of financing options and door-to-door delivery.</p> <p > </p>

2022 Polaris ATV

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Polaris ATV

Sportsman 570 Touring EPS $107 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Polaris ATV

Sportsman 570 Touring EPS $107 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 11505903
  2. 11505903
  3. 11505903
  4. 11505903
  5. 11505903
  6. 11505903
  7. 11505903
  8. 11505903
  9. 11505903
  10. 11505903
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 Touring EPS, an ATV that takes versatility and performance to the next level. This model is designed with a second seat, allowing you to share the adventure with a companion. Equipped with Electronic Power Steering (EPS) for responsive handling, and an automatic transmission for ease of use, the Sportsman 570 Touring ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride.


Enhancing its practicality, this ATV comes with a winch, providing added utility for tackling tough terrains or handling heavy loads. To make ownership convenient, we offer flexible financing options, allowing you to bring home the 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 Touring EPS with ease. Additionally, take advantage of our hassle-free delivery service, bringing this exceptional ATV directly to your location.


Whether you're exploring off-road trails or handling demanding tasks, the Sportsman 570 Touring EPS delivers a reliable and comfortable experience. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own an ATV that combines performance, utility, and convenience, with the added benefits of financing options and door-to-door delivery.


 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2020 Honda Foreman 520 ES EPS for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Honda Foreman 520 ES EPS 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XT 570 MAX for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Can-Am Outlander 1000 XT 570 MAX 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Polaris Sportsman 450 EFI for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Polaris Sportsman 450 EFI 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2022 Polaris ATV