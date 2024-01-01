$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Polaris ATV
Sportsman 570 Touring EPS $107 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 Touring EPS, an ATV that takes versatility and performance to the next level. This model is designed with a second seat, allowing you to share the adventure with a companion. Equipped with Electronic Power Steering (EPS) for responsive handling, and an automatic transmission for ease of use, the Sportsman 570 Touring ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride.
Enhancing its practicality, this ATV comes with a winch, providing added utility for tackling tough terrains or handling heavy loads. To make ownership convenient, we offer flexible financing options, allowing you to bring home the 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 Touring EPS with ease. Additionally, take advantage of our hassle-free delivery service, bringing this exceptional ATV directly to your location.
Whether you're exploring off-road trails or handling demanding tasks, the Sportsman 570 Touring EPS delivers a reliable and comfortable experience. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own an ATV that combines performance, utility, and convenience, with the added benefits of financing options and door-to-door delivery.
780-474-6259