Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The <strong>2022 Polaris Ranger 1000</strong> is a powerful and versatile side-by-side built for year-round use, with features that enhance both comfort and performance. Powered by a robust 999cc engine, the Ranger 1000 delivers exceptional torque and smooth handling, making it ideal for tackling tough terrains and heavy-duty tasks. This model comes fully enclosed with windows, offering protection from the elements, and features a heating system inside the cabin to keep you warm during cold-weather adventures or work in harsh conditions. Its spacious, well-designed interior provides comfort for both driver and passengers, while its rugged construction ensures durability in demanding environments.</p><p>We offer flexible financing options to make owning the <strong>2022 Polaris Ranger 1000</strong> easy and accessible. Additionally, take advantage of <strong>free delivery Canada-wide</strong>, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re using it for work on the farm, exploring off-road trails, or navigating harsh weather, this side-by-side is designed to deliver exceptional performance, comfort, and reliability. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a high-quality machine with the convenience of an enclosed, heated cabin with the <strong>2022 Polaris Ranger 1000</strong>.</p>

2022 Polaris Ranger 1000

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Polaris Ranger 1000

$104 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Polaris Ranger 1000

$104 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1726273312
  2. 1726273314
  3. 1726273316
  4. 1726273318
  5. 1726273319
  6. 1726273321
  7. 1726273323
  8. 1726273325
  9. 1726273327
  10. 1726273328
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000 is a powerful and versatile side-by-side built for year-round use, with features that enhance both comfort and performance. Powered by a robust 999cc engine, the Ranger 1000 delivers exceptional torque and smooth handling, making it ideal for tackling tough terrains and heavy-duty tasks. This model comes fully enclosed with windows, offering protection from the elements, and features a heating system inside the cabin to keep you warm during cold-weather adventures or work in harsh conditions. Its spacious, well-designed interior provides comfort for both driver and passengers, while its rugged construction ensures durability in demanding environments.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000 easy and accessible. Additionally, take advantage of free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re using it for work on the farm, exploring off-road trails, or navigating harsh weather, this side-by-side is designed to deliver exceptional performance, comfort, and reliability. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a high-quality machine with the convenience of an enclosed, heated cabin with the 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2019 Yamaha Grizzly 700 $76 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Yamaha Grizzly 700 $76 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 CAN AM Other OUTLANDER 700 XT $87 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 CAN AM Other OUTLANDER 700 XT $87 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 CAN AM Other OUTLANDER 1000R XMR for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 CAN AM Other OUTLANDER 1000R XMR 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2022 Polaris Ranger 1000