- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0
The 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000 is a powerful and versatile side-by-side built for year-round use, with features that enhance both comfort and performance. Powered by a robust 999cc engine, the Ranger 1000 delivers exceptional torque and smooth handling, making it ideal for tackling tough terrains and heavy-duty tasks. This model comes fully enclosed with windows, offering protection from the elements, and features a heating system inside the cabin to keep you warm during cold-weather adventures or work in harsh conditions. Its spacious, well-designed interior provides comfort for both driver and passengers, while its rugged construction ensures durability in demanding environments.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000 easy and accessible. Additionally, take advantage of free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re using it for work on the farm, exploring off-road trails, or navigating harsh weather, this side-by-side is designed to deliver exceptional performance, comfort, and reliability. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a high-quality machine with the convenience of an enclosed, heated cabin with the 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000.
