2022 Polaris Ranger 1000
$129 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Stay warm and comfortable while tackling tough jobs or snowy trails with the 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS. This versatile UTV features a fully enclosed cabin and integrated heating system, making it perfect for year-round use in any weather. Powered by a reliable 999cc ProStar engine and equipped with Electronic Power Steering (EPS), the Ranger delivers smooth handling, exceptional power, and a comfortable ride. As a bonus, this model comes with a free snow plow, making it an excellent choice for winter chores and snow removal.
Flexible Financing & Free Delivery Across Canada
Take advantage of our flexible financing options to make the 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS yours today. Plus, enjoy free delivery anywhere in Canada, bringing this ready-to-work machine straight to your doorstep. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a reliable, all-weather UTV with added winter functionality. Contact us now for more details or to schedule a test drive!
Western Drives
