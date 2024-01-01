Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Stay warm and comfortable while tackling tough jobs or snowy trails with the 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS. This versatile UTV features a fully enclosed cabin and integrated heating system, making it perfect for year-round use in any weather. Powered by a reliable 999cc ProStar engine and equipped with Electronic Power Steering (EPS), the Ranger delivers smooth handling, exceptional power, and a comfortable ride. As a bonus, this model comes with a free snow plow, making it an excellent choice for winter chores and snow removal.</p><p><strong>Flexible Financing & Free Delivery Across Canada</strong><br />Take advantage of our flexible financing options to make the 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS yours today. Plus, enjoy free delivery anywhere in Canada, bringing this ready-to-work machine straight to your doorstep. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a reliable, all-weather UTV with added winter functionality. Contact us now for more details or to schedule a test drive!</p>

2022 Polaris Ranger 1000

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Polaris Ranger 1000

$129 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
11971548

2022 Polaris Ranger 1000

$129 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1733005260
  2. 1733005261
  3. 1733005263
  4. 1733005264
  5. 1733005265
  6. 1733005266
  7. 1733005267
  8. 1733005268
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Stay warm and comfortable while tackling tough jobs or snowy trails with the 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS. This versatile UTV features a fully enclosed cabin and integrated heating system, making it perfect for year-round use in any weather. Powered by a reliable 999cc ProStar engine and equipped with Electronic Power Steering (EPS), the Ranger delivers smooth handling, exceptional power, and a comfortable ride. As a bonus, this model comes with a free snow plow, making it an excellent choice for winter chores and snow removal.

Flexible Financing & Free Delivery Across Canada
Take advantage of our flexible financing options to make the 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS yours today. Plus, enjoy free delivery anywhere in Canada, bringing this ready-to-work machine straight to your doorstep. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a reliable, all-weather UTV with added winter functionality. Contact us now for more details or to schedule a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2023 Can-Am Defender HD10 MAX XT CREW $128 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Can-Am Defender HD10 MAX XT CREW $128 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda Rancher 420 $98 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2025 Honda Rancher 420 $98 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE $108 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Yamaha Grizzly 700 EPS SE $108 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2022 Polaris Ranger 1000