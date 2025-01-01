$CALL+ GST
2022 Polaris RZR
XP 1000 PREMIUM
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Polaris RZR XP 1000 Premium is built to deliver legendary performance, control, and comfort on every ride. Powered by a ProStar 999cc engine producing 110 horsepower, this high-output machine provides instant throttle response and dependable power for conquering dunes, trails, and rugged backcountry terrain.
Engineered for performance and precision, the XP 1000 Premium features Walker Evans Needle Shocks with 16 inches of rear and 14 inches of front suspension travel, ensuring a smooth, controlled ride across the roughest terrain. The 64-inch stance and 90-inch wheelbase offer exceptional stability and agility at high speeds or in tight corners.
Equipped with 29-inch Maxxis Big Horn tires on 14-inch aluminum wheels, the RZR XP maintains traction and balance through mud, rocks, and loose dirt. High-clearance dual A-arms and 14 inches of ground clearance let you power over obstacles with confidence.
This Premium model adds comfort and tech upgrades, including LED lighting, a 7-inch Ride Command touchscreen display with GPS and Bluetooth, full doors, and bolstered sport seats for all-day comfort.
