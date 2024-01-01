$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS
$88 B/W
2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS
$88 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570, equipped with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) and Electronic Power Steering (EPS), is a top-choice ATV for those seeking power, comfort, and efficiency. This model is powered by a 570cc engine that provides reliable performance and smooth acceleration, perfect for navigating a variety of terrains with ease. The EFI system ensures optimal fuel delivery for consistent engine performance in all conditions, while the EPS enhances maneuverability, making steering effortless even on the toughest trails. With low kilometers and a well-maintained condition, this ATV is ready for both work and recreational adventures.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 simple and accessible. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience from start to finish. Whether you're tackling rugged trails, handling chores around your property, or exploring the great outdoors, this ATV is built to deliver outstanding durability and performance. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, advanced features, and reliability with the 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259