<p>The 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570, equipped with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) and Electronic Power Steering (EPS), is a top-choice ATV for those seeking power, comfort, and efficiency. This model is powered by a 570cc engine that provides reliable performance and smooth acceleration, perfect for navigating a variety of terrains with ease. The EFI system ensures optimal fuel delivery for consistent engine performance in all conditions, while the EPS enhances maneuverability, making steering effortless even on the toughest trails. With low kilometers and a well-maintained condition, this ATV is ready for both work and recreational adventures.</p><p>We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 simple and accessible. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience from start to finish. Whether youre tackling rugged trails, handling chores around your property, or exploring the great outdoors, this ATV is built to deliver outstanding durability and performance. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, advanced features, and reliability with the 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570.</p>

2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS

Details Description

2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS

2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 EFI EPS

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

