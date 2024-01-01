Menu
<p>The 2022 Polaris Sportsman 1000 XP Ultimate Trail Edition is a top-tier ATV designed for those who demand superior performance and versatility. Featuring a powerful 952cc engine, this machine delivers outstanding power and torque, making it ideal for conquering the toughest trails and terrains. The Ultimate Trail Edition comes equipped with advanced features like high-performance suspension, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride. With low kilometers, this ATV is practically new and has been fully inspected to meet the highest standards of quality and performance.</p><p>We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 Polaris Sportsman 1000 XP Ultimate Trail Edition easier than ever. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience from start to finish. Whether youre navigating challenging trails or exploring new terrains, this ATV is designed to provide exceptional performance and reliability. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to elevate your off-road adventures with the 2022 Polaris Sportsman 1000 XP Ultimate Trail Edition, a vehicle that combines power, durability, and advanced features for the ultimate trail experience.</p>

2022 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

