2022 RAM 1500

$65,997 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 6 9 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10509009

10509009 Stock #: PG74181

PG74181 VIN: 1C6SRFVT4NN374181

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,691 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat RamBox Cargo Management System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights POWER RUNNING BOARDS Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Rear wheelhouse liners Sport Performance Hood TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Trailer Tow Group Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Power Folding Mirrors Technology Group BLACK Quick Order Package 25L Sport Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl 8-Speed A/T 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Led Headlights BRIGHT WHITE Granite Crystal Metallic Billet Silver Metallic Hydro Blue Pearl Maximum Steel Metallic Flame Red Red Pearl Comfort & Convenience Group Quick Order Package 27L Sport Black Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Night Edition DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT PATRIOT BLUE PEARL LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON BED UTILITY GROUP Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group ACTIVE-LEVEL 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM Requires Subscription Multi-Function Tailgate Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps WHEELS: 22" X 9" FORGED ALUMINUM Rebel 12 E-LOCKER REAR AXLE Trailer Camera Wiring w/No Camera MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER Front collision mitigation G/T Package MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats 124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank Metal Plate Appliques Delete Underseat Storage Compartment Leather-Faced/Vinyl Bucket Seats Twill Film Appliques TREAD FILM APPLIQUES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.