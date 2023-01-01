Menu
2022 RAM 1500

32,691 KM

Details Description Features

$65,997

+ tax & licensing
$65,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$65,997

+ taxes & licensing

32,691KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10509009
  • Stock #: PG74181
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT4NN374181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,691 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Trailer Tow Group

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Power Folding Mirrors
Technology Group
BLACK
Quick Order Package 25L Sport
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
8-Speed A/T
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Hydro Blue Pearl
Maximum Steel Metallic
Flame Red
Red Pearl
Comfort & Convenience Group
Quick Order Package 27L Sport
Black Power Trailer Tow Mirrors
Night Edition
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
BED UTILITY GROUP
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group
ACTIVE-LEVEL 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
Multi-Function Tailgate
Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps
WHEELS: 22" X 9" FORGED ALUMINUM
Rebel 12
E-LOCKER REAR AXLE
Trailer Camera Wiring w/No Camera
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Front collision mitigation
G/T Package
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Metal Plate Appliques
Delete Underseat Storage Compartment
Leather-Faced/Vinyl Bucket Seats
Twill Film Appliques
TREAD FILM APPLIQUES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

