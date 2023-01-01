Menu
2022 RAM 1500

26,261 KM

Details Description Features

$62,997

+ tax & licensing
Location

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

26,261KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9482379
  • Stock #: PT8797
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVTXNN147271

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2022 Ram 1500 Sport is shown off in Granite Crystal Metallic! Its powered by a 5.7 HEMI V8 engine that produces 395 horsepower while paired to a smooth-shifting 8-Speed Automatic transmission. The new body-style design is absolutely stunning along with the black dual exhaust tips, rain defectors, a sport performance hood, and power running boards.Inside our Sport, settle into black leather front heated/vented seats, grip thetilt/telescopic leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls and look over to see the 12" touchscreen display. It also has a wireless charger, navigation, dual-zone automatic temperature control, rear heated seats, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, and an impressive 19 speaker Harman/Kardon sound system.Our Dodge gives you peace of mind with a variety of safety features including a backup camera, park-sense, stability/traction control, an electronic shift-on-demand transfer case, a multitude of airbags, and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

