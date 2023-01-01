$62,997+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
- Listing ID: 9482379
- Stock #: PT8797
- VIN: 1C6SRFVTXNN147271
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,261 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2022 Ram 1500 Sport is shown off in Granite Crystal Metallic! Its powered by a 5.7 HEMI V8 engine that produces 395 horsepower while paired to a smooth-shifting 8-Speed Automatic transmission. The new body-style design is absolutely stunning along with the black dual exhaust tips, rain defectors, a sport performance hood, and power running boards.Inside our Sport, settle into black leather front heated/vented seats, grip thetilt/telescopic leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls and look over to see the 12" touchscreen display. It also has a wireless charger, navigation, dual-zone automatic temperature control, rear heated seats, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, and an impressive 19 speaker Harman/Kardon sound system.Our Dodge gives you peace of mind with a variety of safety features including a backup camera, park-sense, stability/traction control, an electronic shift-on-demand transfer case, a multitude of airbags, and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
