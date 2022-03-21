Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 2500

39,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 2500

2022 RAM 2500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8743565
  • Stock #: 12603A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
220-Amp Alternator
GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Tow Hooks
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats High-Back Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road Wheel Centre Hub
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover Tow H...
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages Selectable Tire Fill Alert Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation...
LARAMIE LEVEL C EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Door Trim Pane...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 12,478 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 96,227 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory