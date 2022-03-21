2022 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8743565

8743565 Stock #: 12603A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 39,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Monotone Paint TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights BRIGHT WHITE 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator 220-Amp Alternator GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS) PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Tow Hooks TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats High-Back Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full Length Upgraded Floor Console WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road Wheel Centre Hub Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover Tow H... REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages Selectable Tire Fill Alert Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation... LARAMIE LEVEL C EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Door Trim Pane...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.