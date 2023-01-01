2022 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 0 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9896399

9896399 Stock #: PW5021

PW5021 VIN: 3C63RRKL3NG265021

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PW5021

Mileage 23,040 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Dual Rear Wheels 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 220-Amp Alternator Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12" Display Exterior Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Monotone Paint Clearance Lamps Lower Two-Tone Paint Running Boards/Side Steps WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM DELETE SPRAY-IN BEDLINER Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Wheels: 20" X 8.0" Polished Aluminum Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors PROTECTION GROUP Rear Back-up Alarm Power Folding Mirrors Safety Group 300 lbs) 400 lbs) GVWR: 6 GVWR: 5 000 lbs) Snow Chief Group Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover PEARL WHITE A/T Automatic Highbeams Max Tow Package Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof 500 lbs Cattle Tan/Black Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Led Headlights BRIGHT WHITE 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS Granite Crystal Metallic Billet Silver Metallic Cross-Traffic Alert Maximum Steel Metallic Flame Red UPFITTER ELECTRONIC MODULE (VSIM) Red Pearl Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic Dual Alternators Rated At 380 Amps Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension Generic Sun/Moonroof Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT PATRIOT BLUE PEARL 20K DIRECT MOUNT 5TH WHEEL HITCH TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD WALNUT BROWN METALLIC Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats w/Etching IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP Body-Colour Bumper Group Light Mountain Brown WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM (WF9) Tires: LT235/80R17E OWL On/Off-Road Bright Tow Hooks Towing Technology Group MOPAR DOT CERTIFIED ROADSIDE SAFETY KIT Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Quick Order Package 21K Longhorn Bright Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps BRIGHT FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HK LONGHORN PAINTED FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS Requires Subscription 30K DIRECT MOUNT 5TH WHEEL HITCH Trailer Camera Wiring (No Camera) Adaptive Steering System Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring Front collision mitigation 579 kg (12 Tow-Mode Digital Rearview Mirror Package Trailer Surround View Camera System Aerial View Display System MOPAR DEPLOYABLE BED STEP MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats 170 KG (11 115V Outlets & Inverter Delete WHEELS: 20" X 8" DIAMOND CUT ALUMINUM Quick Order Package 2GK Longhorn Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera TOW-MODE WIRED CAMERA 189-LITRE (50-GALLON) FUEL TANK Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver TIRES: LT235/80R17 OFF-ROAD 350 KG (14 GVWR: 13 WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM W/WALNUT POCKETS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.