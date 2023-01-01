$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 3500
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
- Stock #: PW5021
- VIN: 3C63RRKL3NG265021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,040 KM
Vehicle Description
PW5021 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 Limited Longhorn! This sleek black truck is built to handle tough jobs, with a 6.7L Turbo Diesel engine under the hood and a maximum towing capacity of up to 35,100 pounds. And when it comes to style and comfort, the Longhorn trim level delivers, with premium leather seats, wood and chrome accents, and advanced technology features like a 12-inch touchscreen display and 360-degree surround view camera. Don't settle for anything less than the best - drive the 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 Limited Longhorn today!This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed DealershipThis vehicle has been registered in the following locations inCanada(listed oldest to newest):In the province ofQuébecwithNormalbranding.In the province ofOntariowithNormalbranding.
