2022 RAM 3500

23,040 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,040KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9896399
  • Stock #: PW5021
  • VIN: 3C63RRKL3NG265021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW5021
  • Mileage 23,040 KM

Vehicle Description

PW5021 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 Limited Longhorn! This sleek black truck is built to handle tough jobs, with a 6.7L Turbo Diesel engine under the hood and a maximum towing capacity of up to 35,100 pounds. And when it comes to style and comfort, the Longhorn trim level delivers, with premium leather seats, wood and chrome accents, and advanced technology features like a 12-inch touchscreen display and 360-degree surround view camera. Don't settle for anything less than the best - drive the 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 Limited Longhorn today!This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed DealershipThis vehicle has been registered in the following locations inCanada(listed oldest to newest):In the province ofQuébecwithNormalbranding.In the province ofOntariowithNormalbranding.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
220-Amp Alternator

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12" Display

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Clearance Lamps
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Running Boards/Side Steps
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM
DELETE SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
Wheels: 20" X 8.0" Polished Aluminum
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PROTECTION GROUP
Rear Back-up Alarm
Power Folding Mirrors
Safety Group
300 lbs)
400 lbs)
GVWR: 6
GVWR: 5
000 lbs)
Snow Chief Group
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
PEARL WHITE
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Max Tow Package
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
500 lbs
Cattle Tan/Black
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
Maximum Steel Metallic
Flame Red
UPFITTER ELECTRONIC MODULE (VSIM)
Red Pearl
Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
Dual Alternators Rated At 380 Amps
Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
20K DIRECT MOUNT 5TH WHEEL HITCH
TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD
WALNUT BROWN METALLIC
Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats w/Etching
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Body-Colour Bumper Group
Light Mountain Brown
WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM (WF9)
Tires: LT235/80R17E OWL On/Off-Road
Bright Tow Hooks
Towing Technology Group
MOPAR DOT CERTIFIED ROADSIDE SAFETY KIT
Blind-Spot/Cross-Path
Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel
Quick Order Package 21K Longhorn
Bright Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
BRIGHT FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HK LONGHORN
PAINTED FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS
Requires Subscription
30K DIRECT MOUNT 5TH WHEEL HITCH
Trailer Camera Wiring (No Camera)
Adaptive Steering System
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring
Front collision mitigation
579 kg (12
Tow-Mode Digital Rearview Mirror Package
Trailer Surround View Camera System
Aerial View Display System
MOPAR DEPLOYABLE BED STEP
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
170 KG (11
115V Outlets & Inverter Delete
WHEELS: 20" X 8" DIAMOND CUT ALUMINUM
Quick Order Package 2GK Longhorn
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
TOW-MODE WIRED CAMERA
189-LITRE (50-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver
TIRES: LT235/80R17 OFF-ROAD
350 KG (14
GVWR: 13
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM W/WALNUT POCKETS

