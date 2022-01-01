Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

145 KM

Details Features

$89,900

+ tax & licensing
$89,900

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE | AUTOPILOT | SHOWROOM BRAND NEW TESLA

2022 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE | AUTOPILOT | SHOWROOM BRAND NEW TESLA

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

$89,900

+ taxes & licensing

145KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8104261
  Stock #: PW10875
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EC8NF128213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW10875
  • Mileage 145 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Electric Motor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
1-Speed A/T
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Remote Parking System

