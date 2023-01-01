Menu
2022 Toyota GR86

7,197 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,197KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10136982
  • Stock #: PW3674
  • VIN: JF1ZNBF19N8753674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 7,197 KM

Vehicle Description

STK# PW3674The 2022 Toyota GR86 Premium Auto is a sporty and agile coupe that offers an exhilarating driving experience. Let's take a closer look at its features:Powering the GR86 is a 2.4-liter DOHC I-4 engine with Dual VVT (Variable Valve Timing) technology. This engine delivers responsive performance and efficient power delivery. The vehicle is equipped with rear-wheel drive, which enhances handling and provides a dynamic driving experience.The GR86 is designed to optimize performance with a sport-tuned suspension, gas-pressurized shock absorbers, and front and rear anti-roll bars. These features ensure excellent stability and precise handling, allowing drivers to confidently tackle corners and enjoy spirited driving.The electric power-assist steering system provides precise and responsive steering feedback, enhancing control and maneuverability. The 3.90 axle ratio further enhances acceleration and responsiveness.Inside the cabin, the GR86 offers a driver-focused design. The driver seat and passenger seat both feature manual rear seat easy entry, allowing for convenient access to the rear seating area. The leather steering wheel adds a touch of luxury and enhances grip during spirited driving.Convenience features include cruise control with steering wheel controls, dual-zone front automatic air conditioning, and a glove box for storing small items. The interior trim features simulated suede and leather/metal-look accents, creating a sporty and stylish atmosphere.The GR86 is equipped with safety and connectivity features. The Safety Connect system includes a 1-year trial and provides a tracker system for added security. The instrument panel bin and driver/passenger door bins offer convenient storage options.Exterior features of the GR86 include 7.5" x 18" twin 10-spoke matte black alloy wheels and 215/40R18 85Y sport tires for enhanced grip and style. The black grille, lip spoiler, and LED brakelights contribute to the vehicle's sporty and aggressive appearance.The GR86 also features advanced lighting technology, including auto on/off projector beam LED low/high beam daytime running auto-leveling directionally adaptive auto high-beam headlamps. These headlights provide excellent visibility and adapt to different driving conditions.In summary, the 2022 Toyota GR86 Premium Auto offers an engaging driving experience with its powerful engine, sport-tuned suspension, and driver-focused interior. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a standout choice for enthusiasts looking for a thrilling and stylish coupe.At Southtown Chrysler also known as Go Dodge, were happy to help! We've proudly served Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more for the past 23 years as an AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Our location allows all our guests to have the best test drive experiences with easy access to highways, city driving, rural areas and shopping centers, all at one intersection.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

