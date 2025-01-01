Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=160 data-end=490>The 2022 Yamaha Wolverine X2 R-Spec SE EPS is built for versatility, comfort, and capability in both work and play. Powered by a 847cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, this side-by-side delivers smooth, quiet, and reliable power with strong low- to mid-range torque for tackling trails, hauling gear, or handling tough tasks.</p><p data-start=160 data-end=490> </p><p data-start=492 data-end=768>Purpose-built for control and confidence, the Wolverine X2 R-Spec SE features Yamaha’s Ultramatic CVT transmission with natural-feeling engine braking, On-Command 2WD/4WD with differential lock, and Electric Power Steering (EPS) for responsive handling across rough terrain.</p><p data-start=492 data-end=768> </p><p data-start=770 data-end=1077>With 27” Maxxis tires on 12” aluminum wheels and 11 inches of ground clearance, the Wolverine X2 is ready to take on rugged trails and unpredictable conditions. Long-travel suspension with adjustable KYB piggyback shocks provides a smooth, stable ride with excellent comfort for both driver and passenger.</p><p data-start=770 data-end=1077> </p><p data-start=1079 data-end=1418>This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 600-lb dumping cargo bed, a 2,000-lb towing capacity, a full-length skid plate, and premium SE features including aluminum wheels, a suntop roof, and painted bodywork. Inside, you’ll find high-back seats, a digital display, and a compact chassis designed for easy maneuverability on tight trails.</p><p data-start=155 data-end=439> </p><p data-start=1420 data-end=1515 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.</p>

2022 Yamaha WOLVERINE X2 R-SPEC EPS SE

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Yamaha WOLVERINE X2 R-SPEC EPS SE

1000 ULTIMATE

Watch This Vehicle
12964454

2022 Yamaha WOLVERINE X2 R-SPEC EPS SE

1000 ULTIMATE

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1757698802
  2. 1757698802
  3. 1757698802
  4. 1757698802
  5. 1757698802
  6. 1757698802
  7. 1757698802
  8. 1757698802
  9. 1757698802
  10. 1757698802
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Yamaha Wolverine X2 R-Spec SE EPS is built for versatility, comfort, and capability in both work and play. Powered by a 847cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, this side-by-side delivers smooth, quiet, and reliable power with strong low- to mid-range torque for tackling trails, hauling gear, or handling tough tasks.

 

Purpose-built for control and confidence, the Wolverine X2 R-Spec SE features Yamaha’s Ultramatic CVT transmission with natural-feeling engine braking, On-Command 2WD/4WD with differential lock, and Electric Power Steering (EPS) for responsive handling across rough terrain.

 

With 27” Maxxis tires on 12” aluminum wheels and 11 inches of ground clearance, the Wolverine X2 is ready to take on rugged trails and unpredictable conditions. Long-travel suspension with adjustable KYB piggyback shocks provides a smooth, stable ride with excellent comfort for both driver and passenger.

 

This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 600-lb dumping cargo bed, a 2,000-lb towing capacity, a full-length skid plate, and premium SE features including aluminum wheels, a suntop roof, and painted bodywork. Inside, you’ll find high-back seats, a digital display, and a compact chassis designed for easy maneuverability on tight trails.

 

Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2022 Yamaha WOLVERINE X2 R-SPEC EPS SE 1000 ULTIMATE for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Yamaha WOLVERINE X2 R-SPEC EPS SE 1000 ULTIMATE 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2024 Can-Am Renegade 1000 XMR for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Can-Am Renegade 1000 XMR 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2024 Polaris RZR 1000 ULTIMATE for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 Polaris RZR 1000 ULTIMATE 0 $CALL + GST

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Western Drives

780-474-6259

2022 Yamaha WOLVERINE X2 R-SPEC EPS SE