2022 Yamaha WOLVERINE X2 R-SPEC EPS SE
1000 ULTIMATE
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
The 2022 Yamaha Wolverine X2 R-Spec SE EPS is built for versatility, comfort, and capability in both work and play. Powered by a 847cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, this side-by-side delivers smooth, quiet, and reliable power with strong low- to mid-range torque for tackling trails, hauling gear, or handling tough tasks.
Purpose-built for control and confidence, the Wolverine X2 R-Spec SE features Yamaha’s Ultramatic CVT transmission with natural-feeling engine braking, On-Command 2WD/4WD with differential lock, and Electric Power Steering (EPS) for responsive handling across rough terrain.
With 27” Maxxis tires on 12” aluminum wheels and 11 inches of ground clearance, the Wolverine X2 is ready to take on rugged trails and unpredictable conditions. Long-travel suspension with adjustable KYB piggyback shocks provides a smooth, stable ride with excellent comfort for both driver and passenger.
This 2-seater also comes equipped with a 600-lb dumping cargo bed, a 2,000-lb towing capacity, a full-length skid plate, and premium SE features including aluminum wheels, a suntop roof, and painted bodywork. Inside, you’ll find high-back seats, a digital display, and a compact chassis designed for easy maneuverability on tight trails.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada.
