2023 Cadillac XT6

11,764 KM

$69,997

+ tax & licensing
$69,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2023 Cadillac XT6

2023 Cadillac XT6

2023 Cadillac XT6

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$69,997

+ taxes & licensing

11,764KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10000883
  • Stock #: PJ05040
  • VIN: 1GYKPDRS9PZ105040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour MAROON
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PJ05040
  • Mileage 11,764 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Night Vision
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Automatic Seat Belt Tightening
Hitch Guidance
Rear Pedestrian Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
STEERING WHEEL
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Seating

Leather Seats
7-Passenger
Seat Memory
6-Passenger
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Bright grille
Puddle Lamps
License plate bracket
Rear Camera Mirror Washer

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
All-Weather Floor Mats

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
HEATED
Multi-Zone A/C

Suspension

Suspension

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Premium
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Automatic
STANDARD PAINT
1st
door handles
alternator
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
ASSIST STEPS
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
PERFORMANCE
3.6L V6
Jet Black
Front
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Cargo Convenience Package
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gloss Black
Bluetooth Connection
Platinum Package
SEATS
VVT
Gasoline Fuel
Gauge Cluster
Front and Rear
Driver Assist Package
interior protection package
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seating
Tires
Automatic Parking
blackwall
heavy-duty
9-Speed A/T
Interior Trim
9-Speed Automatic
Gloss Black Grille
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Chassis
Driver Restriction Features
Battery Protection Package
Rear Collision Mitigation
Aluminum
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS
Rear Camera Mirror
Gloss Black Rear Fascia Applique
STELLAR BLACK METALLIC
CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT
Automatic Parking Assist with braking
Requires Subscription
Onyx Package
Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking
Reverse Automatic Braking
DI
SURROUND VISION RECORDER
PREMIUM HEADLAMP SYSTEM
SECURITY CARGO SHADE
WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START
CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION
Wheel
SMART TOWING
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
HD SURROUND VISION
170 amps
Floor Liner Package
Cooling system
LPO
Bright Roof Rack Cross Rails
PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
WILDER METALLIC
LIVERY PACKAGE
H-rated
P235/55R20 all-season
carpeted front and rear
all three rows
front bucket includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster
illuminating
real-time damping suspension
driver select modes
All-weather integrated cargo liner
21" (53.3 cm) 12-Split Spoke alloy with Diamond Cut/Android finish
2nd and 3rd rows
20" (50.8 cm) Gloss Black wheels
Cadillac crest
Monochrome Cadillac emblems
20" (50.8 cm) 6-Split Spoke alloy with Polished/Android finish
Front collision mitigation
Super Cruise
RADIANT PACKAGE
ROSEWOOD METALLIC
Front Collision Warning
LATTE METALLIC
Leather Seating Surfaces with Mini-Perforated inserts
premium carpeted
RADIANT RED TINTCOAT
OPULENT BLUE METALLIC
ARGENT SILVER METALLIC
20" (50.8 cm) Chrome wheels
Gloss Black XT6 nameplate
Stainless
Gloss Black grille trim
CARGO AREA ORGANIZER
COLLAPSIBLE
NOT EQUIPPED WITH FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST
CIRRUS
SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEATS WITH CHEVRON PERFORATED INSERTS
MAPLE SUGAR
PREMIUM CARPET PACKAGE
GLOSS BLACK BODYSIDE MOULDINGS
GLOSS BLACK REAR LICENSE PLATE APPLIQUE
REAR FASCIA PROTECTOR
GLOSS BLACK EXHAUST BEZEL
SEATBACK ORGANIZER
8" COLOUR DRIVER INFORMATION CENTRE DISPLAY
ILLUMINATED CARGO SILL PLATE
PREMIUM CARPET CARGO MAT
WITH LENS CLEANING FEATURE
3 YEARS OF ONSTAR & CONNECTED SERVICES PLAN.
THIS IS NOT A TRE/SRE ORDER.
20" X 8"
TRANSIT WHEEL
SPORT PEDAL COVER SET
BRUSHED ALUMINUM WITH RUBBER INSERTS
20" (50.8 CM) 12-SPOKE ALLOY WITH FULLY POLISHED FINISH
P265/45R21 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DARK AUBURN
DYNAMIC SINGLE LINE TO AID IN TRAILER ALIGNMENT FOR HITCHING
GLOSS BLACK FRONT FASCIA APPLIQUE
SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEATING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

