2023 Cadillac XT6

Premium

Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Wheels

Automatic

STANDARD PAINT

1st

door handles

alternator

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

ASSIST STEPS

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION

PERFORMANCE

3.6L V6

Jet Black

Front

Knee Air Bag

A/T

Automatic Highbeams

Cargo Convenience Package

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Gloss Black

Bluetooth Connection

Platinum Package

SEATS

VVT

Gasoline Fuel

Gauge Cluster

Front and Rear

Driver Assist Package

interior protection package

Cross-Traffic Alert

Hands-Free Liftgate

Seating

Tires

Automatic Parking

blackwall

heavy-duty

9-Speed A/T

Interior Trim

9-Speed Automatic

Gloss Black Grille

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Chassis

Driver Restriction Features

Battery Protection Package

Rear Collision Mitigation

Aluminum

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS

Rear Camera Mirror

Gloss Black Rear Fascia Applique

STELLAR BLACK METALLIC

CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT

Automatic Parking Assist with braking

Requires Subscription

Onyx Package

Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking

Reverse Automatic Braking

DI

SURROUND VISION RECORDER

PREMIUM HEADLAMP SYSTEM

SECURITY CARGO SHADE

WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START

CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION

Wheel

SMART TOWING

HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW

HD SURROUND VISION

170 amps

Floor Liner Package

Cooling system

LPO

Bright Roof Rack Cross Rails

PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP

WILDER METALLIC

LIVERY PACKAGE

H-rated

P235/55R20 all-season

carpeted front and rear

all three rows

front bucket includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster

illuminating

real-time damping suspension

driver select modes

All-weather integrated cargo liner

21" (53.3 cm) 12-Split Spoke alloy with Diamond Cut/Android finish

2nd and 3rd rows

20" (50.8 cm) Gloss Black wheels

Cadillac crest

Monochrome Cadillac emblems

20" (50.8 cm) 6-Split Spoke alloy with Polished/Android finish

Front collision mitigation

Super Cruise

RADIANT PACKAGE

ROSEWOOD METALLIC

Front Collision Warning

LATTE METALLIC

Leather Seating Surfaces with Mini-Perforated inserts

premium carpeted

RADIANT RED TINTCOAT

OPULENT BLUE METALLIC

ARGENT SILVER METALLIC

20" (50.8 cm) Chrome wheels

Gloss Black XT6 nameplate

Stainless

Gloss Black grille trim

CARGO AREA ORGANIZER

COLLAPSIBLE

NOT EQUIPPED WITH FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST

CIRRUS

SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEATS WITH CHEVRON PERFORATED INSERTS

MAPLE SUGAR

PREMIUM CARPET PACKAGE

GLOSS BLACK BODYSIDE MOULDINGS

GLOSS BLACK REAR LICENSE PLATE APPLIQUE

REAR FASCIA PROTECTOR

GLOSS BLACK EXHAUST BEZEL

SEATBACK ORGANIZER

8" COLOUR DRIVER INFORMATION CENTRE DISPLAY

ILLUMINATED CARGO SILL PLATE

PREMIUM CARPET CARGO MAT

WITH LENS CLEANING FEATURE

3 YEARS OF ONSTAR & CONNECTED SERVICES PLAN.

THIS IS NOT A TRE/SRE ORDER.

20" X 8"

TRANSIT WHEEL

SPORT PEDAL COVER SET

BRUSHED ALUMINUM WITH RUBBER INSERTS

20" (50.8 CM) 12-SPOKE ALLOY WITH FULLY POLISHED FINISH

P265/45R21 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

DARK AUBURN

DYNAMIC SINGLE LINE TO AID IN TRAILER ALIGNMENT FOR HITCHING

GLOSS BLACK FRONT FASCIA APPLIQUE