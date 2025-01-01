Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=329>The 2023 Can-Am Commander 1000 XTP is built for riders who want a sport-performance side-by-side that can handle rugged trails, tight terrain, and demanding off-road conditions with confidence. Powered by a 1000R Rotax V-Twin, it delivers strong horsepower, crisp throttle response, and reliable power for both work and play.</p><p data-start=0 data-end=329> </p><p data-start=331 data-end=711>Purpose-built for aggressive trail riding, the Commander 1000 XTP features premium FOX 2.5 Podium QS3 shocks, arched A-arms, and generous ground clearance, giving you a smooth, controlled ride over rocks, roots, and uneven terrain. Its selectable 2WD/4WD system with Visco-Lok QE front differential ensures quick engagement and dependable traction when conditions get challenging.</p><p data-start=331 data-end=711> </p><p data-start=713 data-end=1035>Equipped with 30-inch XPS Trail King tires on 15-inch aluminum beadlock wheels, a 4,500-lb factory-installed winch, and a sport-style front bumper, this machine is ready for rough trails and off-road obstacles right from the factory. The dual-level cargo box offers excellent utility for hauling gear, tools, and supplies.</p><p data-start=713 data-end=1035> </p><p data-start=1037 data-end=1237>Inside, the Commander 1000 XTP includes bolstered sport seats, a digital display, premium LED lighting, and Can-Am’s rider-focused cockpit design for comfort and control during long days on the trail.</p><p data-start=114 data-end=436> </p><p data-start=1239 data-end=1324 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Contact us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada!</p>

7 Nations Power Sports

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-781-1511

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

