2023 Can-Am Defender HD10
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CAMO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2023 Can-Am Defender HD10 Max XT Crew (Seats 6)
Meet the ultimate off-road workhorse: the 2023 Can-Am Defender HD10 Max XT Crew. Built to handle the toughest jobs and off-road adventures, this side-by-side seats up to six passengers, making it perfect for transporting your crew or family in comfort. Powered by a robust 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine, it delivers outstanding power and torque to tackle any terrain with ease. The HD10 Max XT model comes fully loaded with a heavy-duty front bumper, 4,500 lb winch, and premium roof for added protection. Its spacious cabin, dynamic power steering, and adaptable suspension ensure a smooth, controlled ride, whether you're working on the farm or exploring trails.
Flexible Financing & Free Canada-Wide Delivery
Take advantage of our flexible financing options to make the 2023 Can-Am Defender HD10 Max XT Crew yours today. Plus, we're offering free delivery across Canada, so you can get this versatile UTV delivered right to your doorstep. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable, high-performance machine that can handle both work and play. Contact us today for more details or to schedule a test drive!
Western Drives
780-474-6259