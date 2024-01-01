2023 CAN AM Other

Menu
The 2023 CANAM Outlander Max XT is a premium ATV designed for those who demand power, comfort, and versatility in their off-road adventures. Powered by a robust engine, this machine offers exceptional performance with smooth acceleration and impressive torque, making it perfect for tackling a wide range of terrains. The Max XT model features a comfortable two-up seat, making it ideal for riding with a passenger, and includes premium features such as heavy-duty bumpers, a 3,500-lb winch, and an advanced suspension system for a smooth and controlled ride. Whether you're exploring rugged trails or handling heavy-duty tasks, the 2023 Outlander Max XT is built to deliver superior durability and performance.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2023 CANAM Outlander Max XT easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're venturing into the wilderness, working on your property, or enjoying a day out with a passenger, this ATV is designed to provide an exceptional experience. Don't miss the opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, advanced features, and comfort with the 2023 CANAM Outlander Max XT.

2023 CAN AM OUTLANDER 850 MAX XT

2023 CAN AM OUTLANDER 850 MAX XT

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

The 2023 CANAM Outlander Max XT is a premium ATV designed for those who demand power, comfort, and versatility in their off-road adventures. Powered by a robust engine, this machine offers exceptional performance with smooth acceleration and impressive torque, making it perfect for tackling a wide range of terrains. The Max XT model features a comfortable two-up seat, making it ideal for riding with a passenger, and includes premium features such as heavy-duty bumpers, a 3,500-lb winch, and an advanced suspension system for a smooth and controlled ride. Whether you’re exploring rugged trails or handling heavy-duty tasks, the 2023 Outlander Max XT is built to deliver superior durability and performance.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2023 CANAM Outlander Max XT easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re venturing into the wilderness, working on your property, or enjoying a day out with a passenger, this ATV is designed to provide an exceptional experience. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, advanced features, and comfort with the 2023 CANAM Outlander Max XT.

Used 2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR $114 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR $114 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 TGB Blade 600 SL $104 B/W for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 TGB Blade 600 SL $104 B/W 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR $103 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR $103 0 $CALL + tax & lic

780-474-6259

