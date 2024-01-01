$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2023 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR is an elite ATV designed for those who crave power and performance in the most challenging environments. Featuring a robust 850cc engine, this machine delivers exceptional torque and acceleration, perfect for tackling rugged trails and deep mud with ease. The XMR model is equipped with specialized off-road features, including a snorkeled air intake, relocated radiator, and aggressive tires, ensuring it excels in extreme conditions. Its advanced suspension system and durable construction provide a smooth and controlled ride, making it an ideal choice for serious off-road enthusiasts. Fully inspected and in pristine condition, this ATV is ready to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2023 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR simple and accessible. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're conquering the toughest trails, navigating through challenging terrains, or seeking an adrenaline-pumping ride, this ATV is built to deliver unparalleled durability and performance. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-of-the-line vehicle that combines power, advanced features, and rugged reliability with the 2023 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR.
